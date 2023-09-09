Lamborghini and Rolls Royce Phantom | Getty Images | Photo by Gregory Bojorquez

Beyond fame and fortune, chart-topping musicians, sports legends, and iconic comedians share a passion for collecting some of the world's most extraordinary cars. Let's take you on a thrilling ride through the world of high-performance machines, priceless classics, and the luxury cars that grace the driveways of your favorite stars.

Lady Gaga's Collection:

Lady Gaga in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by BBD

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, began her driving journey at 30 years old and has since curated a diverse and impressive car collection. Her garage includes two Rolls Royce Phantoms, a luxurious Phantom VIII valued at $450,000, and a Lamborghini Huracan worth $265,000, alongside classics such as the 1979 El Chevrolet Camino ($95,000) and 1967 Ford Mustang ($57,000). Lady Gaga's collection strikes a balance between high-priced luxury and accessible models, with a baby-blue 1967 Ford Bronco being her favorite.

James Hetfield's Collection:

car Str8 Edge belonging to musician James Hetfield | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Metallica's lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter James Hetfield, boasts of a distinctive car collection focused on customized hot rods, created in collaboration with builders like Rick Dore and Scott Mugford. These vehicles are referred to as "rolling sculptures," and reflect his creative flair, mirroring his music. The Peterson Auto Museum featured Hetfield's collection in the exhibition "Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection," running until October 2021. Among his prized hot rods is "Slow Burn," crafted from a 1936 Auburn, winning the 2010 Goodguys Custom of the Year award. "Voodoo Priest," a collaboration with Rick Dore based on a 1937 Lincoln Zephyr, clinched the Mother's West Coast Custom of the Year award in 2012. Notably, his 1932 Ford Roadster, "Black Jack," was named America's Most Beautiful Roadster in 2017.

David Beckham's Collection:

David Beckham at the Paris Fashion Week | Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

David Beckham, English football legend, and entrepreneur, boasts of a remarkable multimillion-dollar collection of high-end automobiles ranging from high-performance sports cars to luxurious family vehicles. Among his prized possessions is the Rolls Royce Phantom Drop Head Coupe, a $492,000 luxury saloon with a 6.75-liter V12 engine producing 453 horsepower. Beckham also owns a McLaren MP4-12C Spider, priced at around $319,000, boasting a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 616 horsepower. Beckham's collection doesn't stop at supercars; it includes a 2010 Bentley Continental GT Supersports ($267,000), a Jaguar F-Type Project 7 ($165,925), and a Lamborghini Gallardo ($195,000).



Rowan Atkinson's Collection:

Rowan Atkinson car | Getty Images | Photo by Niki Nikolova

Rowan Atkinson, best known for his comedic portrayal of Mr. Bean, has a surprising passion for high-performance sports cars. His eclectic car collection includes some truly exceptional vehicles such as a 1992 McLaren F1, which he famously crashed twice, with the second accident resulting in Britain's highest-ever insurance payout for car repairs totaling £910,000 in 2011. Atkinson initially purchased the supercar for £640,000 in 1997 and later sold it for a substantial £8 million. In 2021, TheRichest estimated Atkinson's car collection at "well over $15 million," with cars such as a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne Birkin-Edition, a 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, a 1939 BMW 328, a 1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale, a 1993 Mercedes 500E, a 2022 Honda NSX, and a 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.



Lewis Hamilton's Collection:

Lewis Hamilton in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

True to his image, Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton boasts a luxury car collection, that includes a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, Mercedes-AMG One, Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, and classic American muscle like a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427. To reduce his carbon footprint, he has shifted focus to electric vehicles, like his Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Floyd Mayweather's Collection:

LaFerrari Aperta by Ferrari | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather's car collection is legendary and he is known for paying in cash for luxury automobiles, adding the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, Bugatti Chiron, Veyron, Pagani Huayra, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, 458 Italia, 599 GTB Fiorano, Enzo, and more to his lineup.



Jay Leno's Collection:

ay Leno with a 2004 Bentley S2 coupe Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Jay Leno's auto collection worth more than $52 million has 180 cars and 160 motorcycles. Notable vehicles include a 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe, a 1994 McLaren F1, a 1967 Lamborghini Miura, the Bentley S2 coupe, and a 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe. Leno's garage also features a 2014 McLaren P1 and the one-of-a-kind EcoJet, a biodiesel turbine-powered car.



Jerry Seinfeld's Collection:

Jerry Seinfeld at NY Auto Show | Getty Images | Photo by Arnaldo Magnani

Jerry Seinfeld, the beloved comedian known for his iconic sitcom "Seinfeld," has a passion for cars that rivals his humor. While the exact number of vehicles in his collection remains a secret, estimates suggest that Seinfeld owns over 150 rare and exquisite automobiles. However, Porsche stands out as a brand in Seinfeld's collection, since he went as far as purchasing a New York City brownstone solely to house his Porsche collection in 1999. This ambitious project with 850 square feet of living space for the vehicles, took five years to complete, with three floors dedicated to his beloved cars.



Lindsay Fox's Collection:

Lindsay Fox's Mercedes-Benz 300 SL | Getty Images | Photo by Martyn Lucy

Lindsay Fox, founder of Linfox Logistics, showcases his impressive car collection at the Fox Collection Classic Car Museum. His garage includes prestigious vehicles like a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, a 1953 Porsche 550 RS Spyder, a 1957 Mercedes-Benz SL300 Roadster, and a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Edition. Fox's collection is valued at over $15 million, with unique models.



Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Collection:

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles | Getty Images | Photo by KMazur

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have amassed an impressive collection of exotic and luxurious cars, including the likes of the 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider, 2006 Pagani Zonda F, 2010 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, 1957 Corvette C1, 2017 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, and 2018 Bentley Continental GT. The couple also owns multiple Maybachs, including the 2007 Maybach 62S, known for its turbocharged V12 engine, and a 2004 Maybach Exelero, a rare high-performance sports car made in collaboration with DaimlerChrysler, valued at close to $8 million.

