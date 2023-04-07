Home > Stocks & Markets > Financial Services Source: Getty Images How Long You Should Keep Financial Documents — Timeline, Explained If you've got a drawer full of tax records and documents and want to start shredding, you may wonder how long should you keep financial documents. By Kate Zuritsky Apr. 7 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Whether you save everything or shred it, there are many financial documents you need to keep for a certain amount of time depending on the action, event, or expense which it records.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

From taxes to financial documents and insurance papers, there are many times you may need to retrieve documents quickly and it's important to know what should always be on hand and for how long. Getting papers organized now can save you time and hassle. So, how long should you keep financial documents?

How long should you keep financial documents?

The length of time you should keep a document depends on many different factors such as the type of document, event, action, or expense that it records. While you may immediately think of taxes, it's a great idea to keep documents for a certain amount of time that support your income, tax deductions, receipts, insurance claims, bank account statements, and more. Here's a guide to help you find out how long you should keep financial documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Seven years or more: It's best to keep all of the records related to taxes for at least seven years. The IRS has up to three years to audit a tax return, or two years after you've paid taxes. However, there are circumstances where they can go back as far as six or seven years, like if you underreported income by 25 percent or more. Keep your tax returns on hand, just in case you're audited, and save documents that verify the amount on your returns like a W-2, 1099, receipts, and payments.

You should keep titles and other ownership documents such as a home title, mortgage contracts, investment statements, and property repair receipts for as long as you own the property or investment.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

One year: Documents to keep for one year include non-tax-related bank and credit card statements, pay stubs, and receipts for large purchases. The FTC also suggests you hold on to paid medical bills, just in case you have an unresolved dispute. And keep utility bills for about a year.

Less than a year: Don't worry about clutter. You can get rid of your other receipts unless they pertain to products under warranty, your tax returns, or insurance claims. Feel free to trash your monthly bills after they're paid or you've been credited. Banks don't normally return cancelled checks, but if they do, you should keep the ones related to tax returns for about a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep forever: There are some records and documents you absolutely want to keep forever, and they include: Birth certificates

Social Security cards

Marriage certificates

Inheritance documents

Beneficiary forms

Death certificates

Passports

Wills

Powers of attorney

Legal filings

Retirement and pension plans

Adoption papers

Military records

Article continues below advertisement

Where should I store my financial records?

Source: Getty Images Tax documents, cash, and a calculator

To store financial records and reduce clutter, it's important to create a reliable system to keep them safe and organized. Make sure your storage solution is easily accessible and protected from theft and damage. Electronic storage: Many institutions and businesses let you opt for electronic billing and statements. For other documents, use a scanner or take photos of the documents with your phone and upload to a digital storage solution like an external hard drive, HDDs, SDDs, or a flash drive.