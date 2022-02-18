Is the National Grid TCPA Settlement a Scam? Thousands Receive Notices

Is the National Grid TCPA Settlement a Scam? Thousands Receive NoticesBy Danielle Letenyei
Feb. 18 2022, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
If you're one of the thousands of people in New York, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island who get their utilities from National Grid, you might have received an email last month about a settlement for the company's violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Is the National Grid TCPA settlement a scam?
No, it isn't a scam. The emails informing you of a National Grid TCPA settlement are legit. National Grid has agreed to pay out a settlement of $38.5 million as a result of the class action lawsuit Jenkins v. National Grid USA et al., 2:15-cv-01219 (E.D. N.Y. 2021) that claims the company violated the TCPA Act by calling customers on their cell phones without their consent.
A provision of the TCPA Act requires companies to get a customer's permission before sending automated messages to their cell phones.
National Grid utilities include:
New York: KeySpan Gas East Corporation, The Brooklyn Union Gas Company, and Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation
Massachusetts: Boston Gas Company, Colonial Gas Compay, Massachusetts Electric Company, and Nantucket Electric Company
Rhode Island: Narragansett Electric Company
National Grid still denies any wrongdoing.
Although National Grid reportedly denies doing anything wrong, it agreed to pay the settlement. The company has also changed its policies and procedures regarding customer calls, including now asking customers if they consent to receive automated collection calls.
How do I know if the settlement applies to me?
The settlement applies to anyone in the U.S. who received automated calls on their cell phone from National Grid between March 9, 2011, and October 29, 2021. The prerecorded messages covered under the settlement include those that state:
The payment or status of your current or past National Grid utility account
An "important matter" concerning your current or past National Grid utility account
A disconnect notice concerning your current or past National Grid account
An invitation by National Grid to attend a Customer Assistance Expo or speak with the National Grid Consumer Advocacy Group, Consumer Advocate, or Credit Department
The availability of government assistance programs, like the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)
How do I file a claim?
If you think you're included in the settlement, you can complete a claim form online or fill out a paper form. The emails National Grid sent out last month will have a Notice ID and Confirmation Code for you to use on your claim. However, you can still submit a claim even if you didn't receive a mailed or emailed notice about the settlement. All settlement claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than May 12, 2022. Settlement payments are estimated to be between $50 and $150.
What if I want to file my own lawsuit against National Grid?
You have the right to exclude yourself from the settlement or object to it. If you exclude yourself from the settlement, you won't receive any payment, and you give up your right to file your own lawsuit against National Grid for the same thing. If you plan to file your own lawsuit against National Grid, you can object to the settlement.