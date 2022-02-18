Is the National Grid TCPA Settlement a Scam? Thousands Receive Notices

If you think you're included in the settlement, you can complete a claim form online or fill out a paper form. The emails National Grid sent out last month will have a Notice ID and Confirmation Code for you to use on your claim. However, you can still submit a claim even if you didn't receive a mailed or emailed notice about the settlement. All settlement claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than May 12, 2022. Settlement payments are estimated to be between $50 and $150.