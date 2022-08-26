Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750
The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
Keep reading for more information on Rhode Island’s CTC tax filing deadline and a look at the deadlines other states have set in order to qualify for their CTCs.
Rhode Island residents must file their taxes by August 31, 2022, in order to be eligible for a CTC.
In June 2022, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee included in his fiscal year 2023 budget a state CTC that would go to taxpayers who earn $100,000 (individually) or $200,000 for joint filers. The credit, or “child tax rebate,” as the state calls it, will provide individuals with $250 per child, up to three children. This means tax filers may be entitled to collect up to $750 given they meet all eligibility criteria.
One requirement individuals must meet is the 2021 tax filing deadline. According to the state’s Division of Taxation, you must file your 2021 tax return no later than August 31, 2022, in order to qualify for the state’s CTC. In the event you filed for an extension, you then have until October 17, 2022, to get your 2021 tax return filed.
While the state doesn't require you to apply for the Child Tax Rebate, you must meet the income and tax filing requirements stipulated above. You must also have resided in Rhode Island in 2021 and your children must have been 18 years of age or younger as of December 31, 2021.
Connecticut is also sending residents a CTC in 2022.
Residents of Connecticut were also offered an opportunity to collect a CTC of up to $750, or $250 per child (up to three children) in 2022. Because the state did require that those who were eligible to receive the CTC apply for it by July 31, 2022, the Department of Revenue Services is no longer accepting applications.
While there are plenty of other states including New York, Idaho, Colorado, and California that will be offering residents a CTC, they will have to wait until they file their 2022 taxes before it can be applied.
Senator Bernie Sanders continues to push for a CTC extension.
Although Congress doesn't seem too concerned about bringing the CTC back to life, Senator Bernie Sanders hasn’t given up on it. Sanders was one who advocated to include the CTC in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Although the senator’s efforts were unsuccessful as many, including Democrats, shot down the $300 a month CTC payment he proposed, perhaps he’ll continue to push for the Senate to approve a revised version of his amendment in the future.