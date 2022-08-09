Bernie Sanders Challenges Democrats and Republicans to Get the Child Tax Credit Expanded

So, will the child tax credit be expanded? At the moment it seems highly unlikely. Given that Sanders couldn't get it included in the Inflation Reduction Act, a tax credit expansion will likely have to be introduced as a completely separate measure outside of the budget reconciliation process, which is filibuster-proof.

Sanders commented on "class warfare" saying that the government often says it can't afford things like money for childcare and universal healthcare, yet they can afford to give money to "private equity giants."