Argentina and Sri Lanka Have Inflation Above 50 Percent — U.S. Eyes Double Digits

Sri Lanka’s inflation rose at an annualized pace of 54.6 percent in June, which was a record for the island nation. The country’s central bank expects inflation to rise 70 percent amid the turmoil. Along with the global factors, self-inflicted wounds are also leading to inflation in Sri Lanka. The country’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has now fled the country, took a series of missteps that led to the first debt default for the country.