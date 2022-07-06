Turkey’s Inflation Soars to 24-Year High, No End in Sight

Globally, inflation has been soaring due to the swift demand recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain issues, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Inflation isn't showing any signs of abating and even worse, the efforts focused on controlling it are threatening to plunge the economies into recession. However, the situation isn’t the same everywhere as far as inflation rates are concerned and some countries have been impacted more than others. Turkey is one of the worst impacted by inflation with rates approaching 80 percent YoY. Why is Turkey’s inflation so high?