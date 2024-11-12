ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'

The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representational image showing a waitress serving a woman at a restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images | mediaphotos)
Representational image showing a waitress serving a woman at a restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images | mediaphotos)

Dine and dash, which involves customers fleeing without paying their bills, is a practice that has been plaguing restaurants for a long time. But a server recently took to TikTok to recount a bizarre incident that she encountered. Known as @girlypopzonly on TikTok, she explained how a woman who she was serving refused to pay the bill and instead claimed that a higher power was going to cover the costs. She explained how that lady came into the restaurant and ordered a large amount of food, including an appetizer and a cocktail along with some lobsters as well as a steak. 

Woman talks about her dine and dash experience | (Image Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly)
Woman talks about her dine and dash experience | (Image Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly)

Looking at the amount and price of the food, the server automatically assumed that the customer's bill was going to be high, along with the tip. Once she brought the check, the server insisted that she could take her time to pay. After coming back to the table a few minutes later, the server saw a peculiar note that the woman had left. "I come back she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt," she recalled. Thinking the woman had written her phone number on the receipt for rewards that the restaurant offered, she questioned the customer on the random set of numbers. "She's like, 'No. That's what I'm paying with.'"

Server talks about a bizarre dine and dash encounter | (Image Source: TikTok | @)
Server talks about a bizarre dine-and-dash encounter | (Image Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly)

At first, the server thought that the customer had written down her credit card number on the piece of paper, however, she soon realized that wasn't the case. When she looked closer at the note, she noticed that it was just numbers from 1 to 12. The customer said that she has always paid for her meals this way. At this point, the server simply went to grab her manager to find a solution. The manager, supporting the server explained to the customer that this was simply not unacceptable. 

"The lady's like, 'You know what, I'm not gonna argue. God's gonna pay for this. God's got this,' and she gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out," the server recalled, before adding, "I believe in God but he does not 'got you' with this food. You have to pay your check."

Image Source: TikTok | @jackiemuas - escapades)
Screenshot of a comment joking about the incident (Image Source: TikTok | @jackiemuas - escapades)
Image Source: TikTok | @squeedillyapp
Screenshot of a comment blaming the restaurant staff for letting her go (Image Source: TikTok | @squeedillyapp)

The manager and the server later decided not to call the police. She said that she wasn't going to tackle the woman as she was walking out to call the police. Many took to the comment section and pointed out how the restaurant authorities should have done something about it. "If y’all aren’t going to do anything, what was the point of posting this video," @YAZ wrote. Another user @squeedillyapp wrote, "Well you let her get away with it so she was right and you were wrong... girl has some self-preservation." @SandyaSamantha asked, "Lock the doors and call the police? Are y'all allowed to do that? She would have me so mad." 

Dine and Dash is an illegal practice that involves a party enjoying food and drink and not paying when the check arrives. According to Overproof, dine and dash is pretty common in the U.S. with one of every 20 people committing the crime. 

@girlypopzonly Gods like 👁️👄👁️ when she said he got her for her meal….. LIKE HELLO? #serverlife #server #restaurant #dayinthelife ♬ original sound - girlypopzonly

 

You can follow (@girlypopzonly) on TikTok for more such content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
NEWS
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
3 hours ago
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
NEWS
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
4 hours ago
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
COSTCO
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
1 day ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
1 day ago
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
2 days ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
2 days ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
3 days ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
4 days ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
4 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
4 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
5 days ago
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
NEWS
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
The man's son even moved the money to a safe account to stop him from sending more funds to the scammer.
5 days ago
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
NEWS
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
While the good Samaritan could only see the cash, a piece of paper turned out to be more valuable
5 days ago
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
6 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
6 days ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
6 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
6 days ago
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
7 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
7 days ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
Nov 4, 2024