Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'

The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.

Dine and dash, which involves customers fleeing without paying their bills, is a practice that has been plaguing restaurants for a long time. But a server recently took to TikTok to recount a bizarre incident that she encountered. Known as @girlypopzonly on TikTok, she explained how a woman who she was serving refused to pay the bill and instead claimed that a higher power was going to cover the costs. She explained how that lady came into the restaurant and ordered a large amount of food, including an appetizer and a cocktail along with some lobsters as well as a steak.

Woman talks about her dine and dash experience | (Image Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly)

Looking at the amount and price of the food, the server automatically assumed that the customer's bill was going to be high, along with the tip. Once she brought the check, the server insisted that she could take her time to pay. After coming back to the table a few minutes later, the server saw a peculiar note that the woman had left. "I come back she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt," she recalled. Thinking the woman had written her phone number on the receipt for rewards that the restaurant offered, she questioned the customer on the random set of numbers. "She's like, 'No. That's what I'm paying with.'"

Server talks about a bizarre dine-and-dash encounter | (Image Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly)

At first, the server thought that the customer had written down her credit card number on the piece of paper, however, she soon realized that wasn't the case. When she looked closer at the note, she noticed that it was just numbers from 1 to 12. The customer said that she has always paid for her meals this way. At this point, the server simply went to grab her manager to find a solution. The manager, supporting the server explained to the customer that this was simply not unacceptable.

"The lady's like, 'You know what, I'm not gonna argue. God's gonna pay for this. God's got this,' and she gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out," the server recalled, before adding, "I believe in God but he does not 'got you' with this food. You have to pay your check."

Screenshot of a comment joking about the incident (Image Source: TikTok | @jackiemuas - escapades)

Screenshot of a comment blaming the restaurant staff for letting her go (Image Source: TikTok | @squeedillyapp)

The manager and the server later decided not to call the police. She said that she wasn't going to tackle the woman as she was walking out to call the police. Many took to the comment section and pointed out how the restaurant authorities should have done something about it. "If y’all aren’t going to do anything, what was the point of posting this video," @YAZ wrote. Another user @squeedillyapp wrote, "Well you let her get away with it so she was right and you were wrong... girl has some self-preservation." @SandyaSamantha asked, "Lock the doors and call the police? Are y'all allowed to do that? She would have me so mad."

Dine and Dash is an illegal practice that involves a party enjoying food and drink and not paying when the check arrives. According to Overproof, dine and dash is pretty common in the U.S. with one of every 20 people committing the crime.

