Daniel McKenna Quietly Exits Peloton, No Clear Reason Yet
For the second time this year, a Peloton instructor is leaving the pack. While Chase Tucker departed in March to pursue his own company, the reason for former Peloton instructor Daniel McKenna, aka the “Irish Yank,” is much less clear.
The circumstances surrounding McKenna’s departure lead to a whole slew of questions about Peloton and its now-former instructor.
Daniel McKenna left Peloton and the circumstances are unusual.
Despite the rockiness Peloton continues to face in the stock market and in its balance sheet, the company has managed to secure relatively low instructor turnover. McKenna is the second instructor to leave this year, though it isn't clear whether he was fired or left of his own volition.
Peloton confirmed peoples’ suspicions that McKenna had departed in a Facebook group post on Oct. 3, stating, “Daniel McKenna is no longer a Peloton instructor. His classes will remain in our library for members to enjoy. We wish Daniel all the best in his next chapter.” The move comes a little over a year after McKenna first joined Peloton.
There are a few key factors around McKenna’s departure that are mysterious. McKenna hasn't acknowledged the departure. In fact, he hasn’t been active on social media since mid-September (as of Oct. 4, his last post on his personal Instagram account was on Sept. 10). McKenna took off for three months earlier this year and announced his time off, giving reason to it. That hasn’t happened this time around.
It’s possible that there was a discrepancy between McKenna and Peloton over pay, fair treatment, or some other worker issue, but the explanation could also be simpler. Perhaps McKenna is dealing with a private occurrence that's preventing him from continuing his work as a Peloton instructor, whether it be a personal emergency or professional advancement.
McKenna may share the reasons behind his departure from Peloton in due time, but until then, speculation can only get us so far.
How much does Peloton pay its instructors?
In January, Peloton’s financial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed the median Peloton employee reportedly earned $56,084 in the fiscal 12 months ending on June 30, 2021. Some instructors work on an hourly basis while others are full-time salaried employees.
When Peloton was booming, its bonus structure was generous. However, that may have changed amid downturns in demand and stock value. At the end of 2021, Peloton reportedly instituted a hiring freeze, pay cuts of 30 percent–60 percent, and other cost-saving measures. In short, the company was in survival mode. While it still favors celebrity-level Peloton instructors, not everyone gets special treatment and compensation in the high six figures.
Because of all this, it’s definitely possible McKenna left Peloton over a pay dispute. After all, he did join in August 2021, just a few months prior to these pay downgrades. This reasoning isn't certain, but it does serve as a solid starting point for speculation about where McKenna and Peloton are headed (albeit in different directions).