If You Have Pets, These Are the Best Places to Get Freebies By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 28 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

You love your furry friends and other pets as much as any human member of your family. And you know that having a pet will cost you some money, so anytime you can score a deal on something for your pet, it's worth the effort. Here are some of the best places to get freebies for your pets.

Pet care companies and even restaurants offer a variety of freebies for pets. You can keep these in mind whenever you're out and about with your pet or go online to get some of these special deals.

1. Get your dog a Starbucks Puppuccino.

Source: Tony Salazar TV Twitter A dog enjoying a Starbucks Puppuccino.

At your local Starbucks, if Fido is with you in the drive-through, you can ask for a free "Puppuccino" as a treat. It's just a cup of whipped cream, which is safe for most dogs (although you may want to check with your vet first).

2. Dunkin' also has a treat for your pups.

Source: Dunkin' Donuts Facebook Sometimes for $1, sometimes for free, Dunkin's whipped cream cup for dogs is a fun treat.

At Dunkin' Donuts, you can get a 4-ounce whipped cream Cup for a Pup. This may be conditional on making a donation, such as $1 to support Dunkin's charitable partners. However, on other days, the delicious dog treat may even be free!

3. Dairy Queen may have a secret menu item for dogs.

Source: Getty Images

According to Taste of Home, though a "pup cup" won't be listed on the Dairy Queen menu, you may be able to get one anyway. Just ask for a pup cup next time you're in a DQ drive-thru. Be sure to check on the safety of this with your vet beforehand, as soft-serve may not be ideal for your dog's digestion.

4. Try a Culver's treat for your pup.

Source: Culvers Facebook

According to Mashed.com, some Culver's locations will go above and beyond by offering your pooch a doggie biscuit in the drive-thru. Some even serve it on some vanilla custard. Just ask in the drive-thru if they have a dog treat available. (BringFido states that it's no longer free, so just ask at your location to find out.) Again, no dairy if your vet has warned against it.

5. Andy's Frozen Custard may give your dog a free pup cone.

Source: Andy's Frozen Custard FB Andy's Frozen Custard sometimes gives out freebies to dogs.

Though this Facebook post was for National Dog Day in 2020, you might be able to get a free pup treat at Andy's Frozen Custard.

6. Get free cat treat samples from Hartz.

Source: Hartz Facebook Your cat might love these free cat treats from Hartz.

Answer a few questions at Hartzinsiders.com to receive free samples of Delectables Licking Cat Treats from Hartz. The gift is a free 72-count variety pack of the treats for your feline.

7. The Pet Pantry has free samples if you live in North Carolina.

Source: The Pet Pantry FB The Pet Pantry offers free food samples and sometimes runs limited-time specials for freebies.

North Carolina pet owners can get free food samples from The Pet Pantry by signing up. Outside of N.C., you'll need to pay $8 in shipping costs to get the same samples.

8. BringFido may give your dog a free toy.

Source: BringFido Facebook BringFido helps you find dog-friendly travel locations and even offers freebies.

BringFido, a platform that aids pet owners in finding pet-friendly travel destinations like hotels and restaurants, also has a great pet freebie. Book using their site and use the gift code TOY at checkout to get a free dog toy. Other promos include a door hanger and a bumper sticker.

9. Dr. Elsey's litter is offering a $20 rebate.

To attract new customers, Dr. Elsey's is offering a $20 rebate on your first purchase of its kitty litter. You must purchase in-store at Target, Walmart, or local independent retailers (or online at Target or Walmart). Submit your rebate form within 90 days to get $20 back.

10. Pet food stores and companies have loyalty programs to save you money.

Source: Petco Facebook Petco and other food retailers typically have loyalty programs that can help you earn freebies.

Check out a number of different pet stores for their loyalty programs. Petco, PetSmart, Pet Supply Plus, and Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club are a few of the loyalty programs that could get you freebies or discounts.

