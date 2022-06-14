Add Dog Food to the Ongoing Shortage List — All the Details

A series of other shortages have contributed to the current dog food shortage. Supply chain shortages have contributed to delays and getting the products out to stores and vendors, while the aluminum shortage has caused there to be a significant decrease in canned foods. Aluminum is one of the most common types of packaging for animal food. There has also been a scarcity in the ingredients used in animal food products. With skyrocketing demand for pet food, companies can’t keep up, especially now.