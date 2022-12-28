Be Sure to Check Out These New Year's Eve Sales and Bargains
Although some may not want to start shopping again so soon after the holiday rush, New Year's Eve sales are an opportunity to score good deals. Perhaps you've received some gift cards that are burning a hole in your pocket, or you simply still have some items on your own wish list for 2023. Check out these New Year's Eve sales.
Companies including Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon are running steep discounts on a number of hot products through the end of 2022. More deals may drop on New Year's Eve, of course, but plenty of deals are available right now.
Walmart has many items marked down for New Year's Eve sales.
Whether categorized as "clearance" or "rollback" prices, Walmart has plenty of New Year's Eve sales you can take advantage of now. Lots of deals are only online, while you may see different sales in-store. For example, the XDP Firefly Metal Swing Set is marked down online from $249.99 to just $99 right now.
Other end-of-year Walmart sale prices include:
- Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $96 (down from $249.99)
- Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $62.99 (down from $149.99)
- Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme Green 12V Ride On Vehicle: $199 (down from $279)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen: $89.99 (down from $119)
Shark vacuums at Walmart are discounted up to 50 percent, an Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is discounted by $60 to $249, and a Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is $349 after a $200 discount.
Amazon's New Year's Eve sales are offering large discounts as well.
If you're looking to score great prices on cookware, housewares, tech gadgets, and more, try Amazon for its latest deals. An Amazon Echo Dot, Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, and Instant Pot are just a few of the items marked down at Amazon today.
Cyber Monday deals aren't always better than New Year's Eve sales. The Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Gen, is currently 63 percent off, priced at just $14.99. A Lodge 10.25 Inch Pre-seasoned Skillet is $19.90, for a 42 percent discount.
If you've been dying to try the Instant Pot for its multi-use quick cooking, now's your chance. Amazon has a 6-quart Instant Pot Pro for $119.95, for a 29 percent markdown. Other Instant Pots are also discounted currently.
Consider these other New Year's Eve sales from Amazon. TurboTax software is up to 47 percent off. Amazon often has daily deals on Kindle e-books, so it can be worth checking back frequently for deals on the books you want. Along with those, Fire Tablet accessories are up to 20 percent off.
Other Amazon deals:
- Dewalt Tools: up to 53 percent off
- Bowflex and Schwinn fitness equipment: up to 58 percent off
- Beats Earbuds: up to 33 percent off
- Bose Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones: 24 percent off
- FitBit products: up to 22 percent off
You probably already know that Christmas and holiday decor is usually steeply discounted after the holiday, and Amazon is no exception: ornaments, artificial Christmas trees, and other holiday decorations are up to 64 percent off.
Plenty of other retailers are having New Year's Eve sales as well!
As Good Housekeeping notes, Wayfair.com has sales right now on area rugs (up to 60 percent off), lighting products (up to 50 percent off), and kitchen and dining clearance items (up to 50 percent off).
Here are just a few of the other retail companies offering New Year's Eve sales, so you can check in-store and online:
- Alo Yoga
- Bare Minerals
- Bloomingdale's
- Casper (up to $600 off mattresses, 30 percent sitewide, and 60 percent clearance)
- Hatch
- Huckberry
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Girlfriend Collective
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Net-a-Porter
- Sephora
- Ulta
- Target
- MasterClass
If you're hoping to find anything for a discount, now's the time to check online with your favorite retailers. Search for New Year's Eve sales and find what you need within your budget!