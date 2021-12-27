NYC Announces Scaled-Back Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

The popular New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City’s Times Square isn’t canceled, but it's scaled back this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the surge of new infections caused by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

In a press release, New York City’s City Hall announced that attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination and wear masks to attend the event on Dec. 31. Fewer people will be allowed in viewing areas to allow for greater social distancing.