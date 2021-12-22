Yes, Medicare Covers COVID-19 Tests—and Vaccines, Too

Federal health officials said on Dec. 20, 2021, that the omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the prior week. “All of us have a date with omicron,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the news service. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”