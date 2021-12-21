Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get OneBy Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 21 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
While Biden has been pushing his agenda to get all of the U.S. fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the White House announced on Dec. 21 that Biden plans to send 500 million COVID-19 tests to Americans’ homes, free of charge. Here’s how you can get your free at-home COVID test.
Biden responds to the short supply of at-home COVID-19 tests by sending 500 million to homes.
Containing the COVID-19 virus has certainly been a challenge for White House officials, particularly because the country hasn’t experienced a pandemic of this degree since 1918. Although it was assumed that COVID-19 vaccines would reduce cases and potentially pave a way to end the pandemic, the emergence of new variants has hindered the country from making such progress.
In the last 30 days, the CDC says there have been 50,791,012 COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. and 803,593 deaths. While cases started trending downward in October 2021, the U.S. experienced yet another spike in December. In an effort to help reverse the trend, on Dec. 21, Biden will announce the actions he intends to take to combat the spread of the omicron variant.
According to a White House press release, President Biden will be purchasing a half-billion at-home rapid tests this winter to be distributed to the homes of any American who requests them. The at-home COVID-19 tests will be available for free delivery starting in January 2022.
The Biden administration will be setting up a website that will allow you to request a free at-home COVID-19 rapid test and have it delivered to your home at no cost to you. Updates on the website will likely be posted online in the White House Briefing Room. If you would like to be automatically updated when a new press release is issued, you can sign up for updates at whitehouse.gov.
The Biden administration will set up new federal COVID-19 testing sites around the country.
In addition to making at-home rapid COVID-19 tests more available to any American who wants one in January 2022, the Biden administration will also be setting up new federal testing sites. These new testing sites aim to “help states that need additional testing capacity.” The White House announced that the first testing site will be set up in New York City this week.
Americans can expect to see new pop-up vaccinations clinics around the country.
Biden has expressed the importance of getting all Americans vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As a way to encourage more people to take advantage of the free vaccines being offered, the Biden administration has authorized FEMA to set up new pop-up vaccination clinics across the country.