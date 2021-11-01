Novavax Stock Is Rising After COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization

As one of the leading biotech companies, Novavax is based in Gaithersburg, Md. The company is dedicated to improving health across the globe by discovering, developing, and commercializing the use of “innovative vaccines,” according to Novavax’s website .

On Nov. 1, Novavax announced that it and its partner, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), received permission from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of the Republic of Indonesia to issue its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Indonesia.

The company stated that the Novavax recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant would be manufactured and marketed by SII.

Noravax CEO and President Stanley C. Erck explained that “this marks the first regulatory authorization worldwide of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 clinical data demonstrating efficacy and a favorable safety profile.”

Noravax’s COVID-19 vaccine will be marketed as COVOVAX.