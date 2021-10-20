Novavax's Manufacturing Problems Impact Global Vaccination Drive

Novavax stock was trading sharply lower on Oct. 20 due to reports of manufacturing problems with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. What troubles is Novavax facing? What do the issues mean for the stock and the global vaccination drive?

Novavax stock is up 42 percent YTD but has tumbled sharply from its 52-week highs of $331.68. The stock soared on Jan. 28 after the company reported that it completed the Phase 3 trials in the U.K., which showed an 89.3 percent efficacy. Now, with reports of manufacturing troubles, the stock has fallen to the levels where it traded before the announcement.

Politico on Novavax manufacturing problems

In 2020, the U.S. invested $1.6 billion in Novavax when the Trump administration went into overdrive on efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. The investment in Novavax was the largest that the country made in a vaccine maker. However, Novavax has been running into recurrent production issues and also had to scale down its 2021 production target from 2 billion doses to 1.425 billion.

Reporting on Novavax’s production issues based on inputs from multiple unnamed sources, Politico said, “The methods it used to test the purity of the vaccine have fallen short of regulators’ standards and the company has not been able to prove that it can produce a shot that is consistently up to snuff.”

Politico said that the purity level for the Novavax vaccine is around 70 percent, which is below the 90 percent purity per batch that the FDA reportedly wants.

