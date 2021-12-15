U.S. Marks 50 Million COVID-19 Cases As Researches Investigate Omicron Variant

That said, the omicron variant is spreading rapidly in several countries, CNN reported on Dec. 14. “It is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where delta circulation was low, but also appears to spread more quickly than the delta variant in other countries where the incidence of delta is high, such as in the United Kingdom,” the World Health Organization said last week. “Given the current available data, it is likely that omicron will outpace the delta variant where community transmission occurs.”