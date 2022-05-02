Sir James Dyson Is Worth Billions Thanks to His Vacuum Empire

Sir James Dyson is a British entrepreneur and inventor who conceptualized the bagless dual cyclone vacuum that bears his name. In 1978, he came up with the idea of cyclonic separation to solve the problem of a vacuum cleaner losing suction over time. After years of struggling with prototypes, Dyson successfully brought his new vacuum cleaner to market, and the Dyson name became popular in the industry. The Dyson vacuum company has made him a multibillionaire.

Birthdate: May 2, 1947

Education: Byam Shaw School of Art, Royal College of Art

Spouse: Deirdre Hindmarsch

Children: 3