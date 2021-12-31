Artificial Intelligence Companies to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022

Amazon also unveiled the Trn1, which is a way for the company to train deep-learning machines in its cloud. Trn1 is activated by a chip that the company designed. The chip has the ability to process 1 trillion calculations every second. Amazon’s Alexa is currently the third most-used virtual assistant. On Dec. 30, Amazon had a market cap of $1.727 trillion, a market open of $3,394.00, and a day range of $3,370–$3,417.76