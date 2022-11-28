Don't Miss Amazon's Top Cyber Monday Deals in 2022
Hopefully, you didn’t blow your whole Christmas budget over the Black Friday weekend because there are more deals available for Cyber Monday on Nov. 28.
Consumers have already spent a record $9.12 billion shopping Black Friday sales online, Forbes reports. And they are expected to spend even more on Cyber Monday. In 2021, consumers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, about $1.8 billion more than Black Friday.
Mega online retailer Amazon is ready for holiday shoppers with special Cyber Monday deals for everything from clothes to electronics to everyday essentials. Here are just some of the deals you’ll find on Amazon today.
1. Clarks Women's Adriel Viola Dress Pump
High heels can be painful, but not with Clarks. Clarks are made explicitly for ultimate comfort. They come in eight different colors, including snake skin and leopard print.
Price: $32.43; original price $90
2. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
Have Alexa wake you up every morning with this Echo Dot smart speaker with a clock. This new Echo Dot release features an improved LED display that shows the time, weather, song titles, and more. It also has improved speaker quality, so you don’t have to connect it to a Bluetooth speaker to get great sound.
Price: $39.99; original price $59.99
3. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser 75315 Awesome Toy Building Kit for Kids
The Star Wars fan in your life will love this LEGO Imperial Light Cruiser from the Star Wars Mandalorian series. The set has five mini-figures, including the Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). It’s a toy fans of all ages would enjoy.
Price: $95.99; original price $159.99.
4. Finer Form Multi-Functional FID Weight Bench for Full All-in-One Body Workout
Amazon also has “Lightening Deals,” where a limited number of shoppers can get a significant discount. This Finer Form weight bench is one of those Lightening Deals. The bench adjusts to seven different positions and features eight hip pad settings and three seat adjustments. But if you’re interested, you’ll have to act fast because 32 percent of shoppers have already claimed the deal. The deal ends once that reaches 100 percent.
Price: $188.59; original price $499.99.
5. Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black
This is the latest release of the Amazon Fire tablet (2021), which has 50 percent more RAM than the previous generation. It has a brighter display and a longer-lasting 12-hour battery. The tablet is great for enjoying your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
Price: $74.99; original price $149.99.
6. Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Whether you like your coffee strong or iced, this Keurig single-serve coffee maker enables you to customize your cup the way you want. You can brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup. The water reservoir holds 66 oz., and the brewer won’t take up too much counter space in your kitchen.
Price: $99.99; original price $159.99
7. ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
This passport and vaccine card organizer is the perfect gift for travelers. It has RFID-blocking technology to protect your information from being hacked. It also includes room for your plane ticket, a few credit cards, and even SIM cards you may need to travel internationally.
Price: $7.99; original price $12.99