These Black Friday Food Deals Will Definitely Make You Hungry
After loading up on all the fixings from Thanksgiving, you’re probably not going to even touch that leftover turkey before you head out to get some holiday shopping done on Black Friday. Thankfully, several restaurant chains are offering Black Friday food deals that you can take advantage of when you want to take a break from shopping.
Plus, many popular restaurants offer gift card deals so you can give the gift of food for the holidays. Here are 10 of the best food deals you can take advantage of on Black Friday.
Applebee's
The Black Friday crowds can be exhausting, so take a break with a cocktail at Applebee's. The restaurant chain offers new seasonal cocktails — the Tipsy Reindeer and Berry Merry Colada — for just $6. While you’re there, you can also get an extra $10 gift card for every $50 gift card you buy.
Bonefish Grill
If you’re really tired of turkey, you and a friend or partner can get a three-course meal for two at Bonefish Grill for just $45.90. The menu options are limited, and you must dine in. The seafood restaurant chain also gives you $10 off for every $50 you spend on gift cards through Dec. 27.
California Pizza Kitchen
Give the gift of pizza this holiday! For every $100 in gift cards you buy at California Pizza Kitchen, you’ll get a bonus $20 gift card you can use for yourself or give to someone else.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
If you have a bagel-lover on your gift list, when you buy them a $30 gift card to Einstein Bros. Bagels, you’ll get a $5 bonus gift card that you can redeem after the first of the year.
Krispy Kreme
Start your Black Friday shopping day off right with a free small coffee and an Original Glazed donut from Krispy Kreme. No strings are attached and no purchase is necessary to get your free Krispy Kreme donut on Black Friday. Just visit any store or drive-thru.
Logan’s Roadhouse
Stop in a Logan’s Roadhouse on Black Friday and get 15 percent off your order. Plus, the restaurant chain will give you a bonus $10 gift card when you buy $50 in gift cards.
McAlister’s Deli
Order from McAlister’s Deli via their mobile phone app when you’re shopping on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and if you are a rewards member, you’ll get your food delivered free, plus a bonus free dessert. Signing up for the Rewards program is free, and you can also earn a free treat for doing so.
Popeye’s
Popeye’s is taking advantage of Black Friday to introduce its new blackened chicken sandwich. Starting on “Blackened Friday” on Nov. 25, sandwich lovers can buy any chicken sandwich combo and get one free from Popeye’s app or website popeyes.com. The deal is good through Dec. 4.
Red Robin
Do you plan to do much of your Black Friday shopping online? Then Red Robin gourmet burgers will deliver your food for free between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. Plus, if your order is over $100, you can get 15 percent off your order.
Taco Bell
You can get a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch if you place a Doordash order of at least $15 from Taco Bell. Your order must include a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and be placed between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29. The fast food chain also offers 10 percent off when you buy $25 or more in e-gift cards from now until Christmas Day.