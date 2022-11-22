You Can Count On These Restaurants to be Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is one of the few times out of the year when entire families gather together to enjoy each other’s company and of course, a delicious meal. While it's customary for one household to host Thanksgiving (and cook), some are choosing to steer away from tradition and dine out. So, what restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?
If you don’t plan on doing any heavy cooking this Thanksgiving or that meal you slaved over doesn’t quite live up to your expectations, not to worry as there are plenty of restaurants that will keep their lights on and doors open for you. Keep reading for a lengthy list of restaurants that will stay open on Thanksgiving in 2022.
These 10 nationwide restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.
Don't feel like dealing with the hassle associated with preparing a Thanksgiving meal? These restaurants will remain open, and some are even offering Thanksgiving meals.
Waffle House
Who said you couldn’t have breakfast for dinner (or for Thanksgiving dinner at that)? Waffle House will be serving up their signature waffles on Thanksgiving 2022 (and Christmas), though hours may vary by location.
Cracker Barrel
Not only will Cracker Barrel remain open on Thanksgiving Day, but the restaurant chain is also offering a Turkey n’ Dressing Meal (beginning at 11:00 a.m.) that checks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.
Don’t want to dine in? Cracker Barrel is also offering Thanksgiving family meals to go in 2022.
Golden Corral
This year, Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving Day and will be serving a holiday buffett that features traditional holiday favorites such as ham, turkey, and beef roast. So, if you’re looking to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal without having to deal with the preparations and the aftermath, check with your local Golden Corral to confirm its Thanksgiving hours.
In addition to the holiday buffett, Golden Corral will also have available holiday meals that can be ordered online or in the Golden Coral app for curbside pickup or delivery.
Denny’s
Denny’s may be known to serve up a scrumptious late-night meal, but it will also be open on Thanksgiving 2022.
The Capital Grille
Want to spend your Thanksgiving being served a special chef-prepared meal? The Capital Grille will be open on Thanksgiving 2022 and is accepting reservations. Check with your local restaurant for hours of operation.
Buffalo Wild Wings
This year, you can trade in the turkey and potatoes for some seasoned wings and fries. Many Buffalo Wild Wings locations will remain open on Thanksgiving for dine-in or take-out.
Steak n’ Shake
Steak n’ Shake is another restaurant that will keep its doors open on Thanksgiving Day.
McDonald’s
If you’re simply looking for a quick bite to grab on Thanksgiving, McDonald’s will be open all day long. Be sure to check your local McDonald’s restaurant for holiday hours.
Boston Market
Many Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though hours may vary by location. You can also order a complete Thanksgiving meal to-go from Boston Market that only requires you to heat it and serve. If you want to order a premade Thanksgiving dinner from Boston Market, your order must be placed by 2:00 p.m. the day before.
IHOP
Good news! IHOP will also be open on Thanksgiving Day and its menu will feature seasonal dishes and drinks such as gingersnap apple french toast, hot chocolate, and a gingersnap milkshake.
If the high cost of turkeys has you rethinking your Thanksgiving dinner plans, remember, these restaurants and a few others will be open on Thanksgiving Day.