What Are the Best Months to Buy a Washer and Dryer? By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 2 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

This year you’re expecting a big tax return, and it couldn’t come soon enough because your washer and dryer need to be replaced badly. But is now a good time to buy a washer and dryer?

Well, you’re in luck because Spring happens to be one of the best times to buy a washer and dryer. Around April every year, appliance and electronics stores start clearing out old inventory to make way for new models. That means it’s the perfect time to score a deal.

Source: Getty Images

What are the best months to buy a washer and dryer?

Besides April, the months July, September, and November are some of the best months to buy a washer and dryer. There are usually big sales during the holiday weekends in those months — the Fourth of July, Labor Day weekend in September, and Black Friday in November.

May is another good time to buy a new washer and dryer. You could find a deal during Memorial Day weekend sales. May is also considered “Maytag Month” when appliance manufacturer Maytag, one of the country’s most reliable brands of washers and dryers, provides special discounts on select models.

When should you replace your washer and dryer?

The average lifespan of a washer and dryer is about ten years. If yours is nearing that age, it may be time to pull the plug and buy a new set. If your washer leaks or your dryer isn’t drying as it should, it may be time to start shopping around.

Source: Getty Images

You can start your search any time of the year as long as you take some time to see what’s available in the market and what kind, type, or brand of washer and dryer you want. Doing your research can help you find exactly what you’re looking for at a discounted price when the sales start.

Is it cheaper to buy a washer and dryer together?

Retailers typically discount washers and dryers as a set, so buying the washer and dryer together may be cheaper. Many consumers like matching washers and dryers, which is also easier to accomplish if you buy them as a set.

How to save money when you buy a new washer and dryer?

Buying a washer and dryer at the right time of the year, buying them together, and shopping around for the best price are all good ways to save money on your purchase. Other ways to ensure you get the best deal include:

Source: Lowe's

Consider open-box or floor models – You may save money and avoid any supply chain backups on delivery by purchasing the washer and dryer the appliance store has on the floor. Open-box appliances are those that another person bought and returned for some reason and are also sold at a discount.