Market Realist
Home > Personal Finance > Deals
A couple shopping for a couch
Source: Getty Images

If You're Shopping for a Cheap Couch, Take a Look at These Retailers

Jennifer Farrington - Author
By

Nov. 22 2022, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Black Friday may just be the best time to buy electronics, household appliances, and smart home gadgets, but it’s also the perfect time to trade out the ol’ couch for a new one. If you’re in the market for a new couch, whether it's because yours has become rather worn down or you are moving for the first time, there are plenty of places you can shop for cheap couches.

Article continues below advertisement

While you may have to wait until Black Friday for certain deals, some retailers have already started offering major discounts on couches. So, if you’re ready to spruce up your living room with a new seating space, here are 10 affordable (and stylish) couches to consider.

Looking for a cheap couch? Here’s where you might be able to find one.

Places to buy cheap couches
Source: Twitter/Instagram (@roomstogo)

Many retailers have already begun extending their Black Friday sales to consumers. Here are a few cheap couches that will make transforming your living room a little less painful on your wallet.

Article continues below advertisement

Wayfair

The Iceola 83.5'' Upholstered Sofa is on sale for $499.99 from $790 (that’s 37 percent off). The sofa is available in beige white or beige yellow ($489.99) and is 100 percent linen.

Iceola 83.5'' Upholstered Sofa
Source: Wayfair

Iceola 83.5'' Upholstered Sofa

Article continues below advertisement

The Kempton 88.5'' Upholstered Sofa by Andover Mills is on sale for $410 from $740 (45 percent off). The sofa’s seat height is 19 inches and can hold up to 600 pounds.

Kempton 88.5'' Upholstered Sofa
Source: Wayfair

Kempton 88.5'' Upholstered Sofa

Article continues below advertisement

The OneAmerica Home 3-Piece Living Room Set, in dark gray polyester, is now $599.99 from $889.99 (33 percent off). The three-piece set includes a sofa, loveseat, and armchair.

OneAmerica Home 3-Piece Living Room Set
Source: Wayfair

OneAmerica Home 3-Piece Living Room Set

Article continues below advertisement

The George Oliver Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch With Storage Ottoman in dark gray, 3-Piece Couch Set, is on sale for $729.99 from $1,169.99 (38 percent off). The set includes a sectional couch that seats three, an ottoman, and a loveseat.

George Oliver Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch
Source: Wayfair

George Oliver Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch

Article continues below advertisement

Target

The Harper Tufted Microfiber Sofa-Lifestyle Solutions is now 40 percent off. Score a black or brown sofa for only $179.99 from Target, down from $299.99.

Harper Tufted Microfiber Sofa-Lifestyle Solutions
Source: Target

Harper Tufted Microfiber Sofa-Lifestyle Solutions

Article continues below advertisement

Big Lots

The Redding Gray Sofa by Lane Home Solutions is on sale at Big Lots for $399.99 from $499.99. The couch features plush cushions, tapered armrests, and exposed feet.

Redding Gray Sofa by Lane Home Solutions
Source: Big Lots
Article continues below advertisement

Home Depot

The 3-Piece 80 in W Flared Arm Linen Straight Sofa Loveseat Set in Light Gray by Harper & Bright Designs is on sale for $946.72 from $1,400. The set includes a couch, loveseat, and chair.

3-Piece 80 in W Flared Arm Linen Straight Sofa Loveseat Set

3-Piece 80 in W Flared Arm Linen Straight Sofa Loveseat Set

Article continues below advertisement

The Sommerville Emerald Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa with Flared Arms by Noble House is on sale for $587.21 from $734.02 (20 percent off).

Sommerville Emerald Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa
Source: Home Depot

Sommerville Emerald Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa

Article continues below advertisement

Walmart

The Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, saddle brown or black, is now only $300 on Walmart.com (original price $381).

Jianna Faux Leather Sofa
Source: Walmart

Jianna Faux Leather Sofa

Article continues below advertisement

Amazon

The Grepatio Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch, L-Shaped Couch with Modern Linen Fabric, is on sale for $219.99 from $269.99.

Grepatio Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch
Source: Amazon

Grepatio Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch

Now, because ordering a sofa online does carry risks since you aren’t able to test out the fabric and cushions, be sure to read the item's description and comments before committing to a purchase.

Advertisement

Latest Deals News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.