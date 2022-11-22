If You're Shopping for a Cheap Couch, Take a Look at These Retailers
Black Friday may just be the best time to buy electronics, household appliances, and smart home gadgets, but it’s also the perfect time to trade out the ol’ couch for a new one. If you’re in the market for a new couch, whether it's because yours has become rather worn down or you are moving for the first time, there are plenty of places you can shop for cheap couches.
While you may have to wait until Black Friday for certain deals, some retailers have already started offering major discounts on couches. So, if you’re ready to spruce up your living room with a new seating space, here are 10 affordable (and stylish) couches to consider.
Looking for a cheap couch? Here’s where you might be able to find one.
Many retailers have already begun extending their Black Friday sales to consumers. Here are a few cheap couches that will make transforming your living room a little less painful on your wallet.
Wayfair
The Iceola 83.5'' Upholstered Sofa is on sale for $499.99 from $790 (that’s 37 percent off). The sofa is available in beige white or beige yellow ($489.99) and is 100 percent linen.
The Kempton 88.5'' Upholstered Sofa by Andover Mills is on sale for $410 from $740 (45 percent off). The sofa’s seat height is 19 inches and can hold up to 600 pounds.
The OneAmerica Home 3-Piece Living Room Set, in dark gray polyester, is now $599.99 from $889.99 (33 percent off). The three-piece set includes a sofa, loveseat, and armchair.
The George Oliver Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch With Storage Ottoman in dark gray, 3-Piece Couch Set, is on sale for $729.99 from $1,169.99 (38 percent off). The set includes a sectional couch that seats three, an ottoman, and a loveseat.
Target
The Harper Tufted Microfiber Sofa-Lifestyle Solutions is now 40 percent off. Score a black or brown sofa for only $179.99 from Target, down from $299.99.
Big Lots
The Redding Gray Sofa by Lane Home Solutions is on sale at Big Lots for $399.99 from $499.99. The couch features plush cushions, tapered armrests, and exposed feet.
Home Depot
The 3-Piece 80 in W Flared Arm Linen Straight Sofa Loveseat Set in Light Gray by Harper & Bright Designs is on sale for $946.72 from $1,400. The set includes a couch, loveseat, and chair.
The Sommerville Emerald Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa with Flared Arms by Noble House is on sale for $587.21 from $734.02 (20 percent off).
Walmart
The Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, saddle brown or black, is now only $300 on Walmart.com (original price $381).
Amazon
The Grepatio Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch, L-Shaped Couch with Modern Linen Fabric, is on sale for $219.99 from $269.99.
Now, because ordering a sofa online does carry risks since you aren’t able to test out the fabric and cushions, be sure to read the item's description and comments before committing to a purchase.