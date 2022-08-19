Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out
Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
Walmart has sales on kitchen accessories and appliances.
Many other sale prices will appear as Labor Day approaches, providing discounts on back-to-school items, products for college students, and more. Here are a few of the sale products at Walmart:
Anker Eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum $26.88 ($23.10 off)
Bissell 3-in-1 Turbo Lightweight Stick Vacuum $29.98 ($7.98 off)
Mainstays 4-door storage cabinet $86.17 ($22.83 off)
Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Mechanical Window Air Conditioner $154 ($18 off)
Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300 WM 600-watt personal blender $24.97 ($15.02 off)
KitchenAid 3.5-cup Food Chopper KFC3510 $34.98 ($23.02 off)
Walmart tech deals include an HP Chromebook for $98.
Walmart has plenty of deals on technology products:
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $98 ($101 off)
HP 15.6-inch laptop for $248 ($61 off)
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen $54.98 ($45 off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 32 GB tablet for $179 ($50.99 off)
XBox Series X Console for $629 ($90 off)
Amazon deals include 40 percent off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device.
Here are some Amazon Labor Day deals:
34 percent off Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin HEPA Vacuum
20 percent off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
18 percent off Zinus memory foam mattress
27 percent off Ninja AF101 4-quart Air Fryer
20 percent off Cuisinart 5.5 quart stand mixer
Other deals at various retailers are starting now and going through Labor Day.
These are some of the other Labor Day discounts available:
- HSN: $20 off your first order with coupon code HSN2022.
- iRobot: save up to $500 on select models through Sept. 3
- Keurig: 20 percent off select products through Aug. 21 with code Teacher22.
- Lowe’s: up to 40 percent discount on bath items, 50 percent off patio furniture, and more
- Target: a wide variety of sale items up to 50 percent off
- Wayfair: currently holding its 20th anniversary Save-a-Thon for up to 60 percent off
- Tuft and Needle: mattresses up to 60 percent off, with 20 percent off other sleep products
- Purple: mattresses up to $300 off; pillows/sheets 20 percent off
- AT&T: up to $700 off an iPhone 13 Pro Max
Other retailers with Labor Day sales:
Adidas
Allbirds
Athleta
DSW
EyeBuyDirect
GlassesUSA
Macy’s
Nordstrom
Barnes & Noble
Chewy
Columbia
Shutterfly
Backcountry
Eddie Bauer
Home Depot
Overstock
To get more information on sales, you can browse each retailer’s website for daily deals and other discounts. Some sales are only offered for a limited time or until a certain amount of inventory is sold.