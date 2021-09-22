Apple Stock Forecast After the iPhone 13 and iOS 15 Launch

We’ll get more details about the sales of iPhones when Apple releases its earnings towards the end of October. Apple's YTD underperformance reflects the general pessimism towards the company. Also, the issues over the company’s supply chain amid the chip shortage situation and localized COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of Asia have been weighing heavy on the stock.

Looking at the medium to long-term forecast, Apple stock looks well placed. The company is benefiting from the digital transformation and the 5G supercycle. Also, if it gets into electric vehicles, which it will likely do by the middle of this decade, it could be a key driver. Warren Buffett has kept Apple as his biggest holding for a reason. Buffett even regrets selling a small number of Apple shares over the last two years.