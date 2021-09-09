Apple Stock Forecast: How High Can AAPL Go After the iPhone Event?

With a YTD gain of 20 percent, Apple (AAPL) is the third best-performing FAANG in 2021. The stock is trading near its all-time highs. Despite showing some weakness in the year, AAPL has managed to recoup the lost ground and the returns are in line with the S&P 500. The company has scheduled its event for Sept. 14. What’s the forecast for AAPL stock and how high could it go?