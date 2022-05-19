These 2022 Memorial Day Sales May Just Be Too Good to Pass Up

These 2022 Memorial Day Sales May Just Be Too Good to Pass UpBy Jennifer Farrington
May. 19 2022, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
The Memorial Day holiday is observed on the last Monday in May and honors the men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. The holiday, which carries great meaning for many, has also become a time for retailers to launch their most competitive sales. From Walmart to Lowe's, here’s a look at some of the best 2022 Memorial Day sales that warrant a second look.
Walmart launched its Memorial Day sale campaign already and the retailer is practically giving away 50’’ TVs.
Although Memorial Day isn’t until May 30, Walmart has already launched its “rollback” Memorial Day campaign, which features some of the most sought out items at a reduced price. The first deal that may be worth taking a second look at is the VIZIO 50’’ Class-V Series 4K LED Smart TV. The TV, which generally retails for $358, is now on sale for $298.
Here are a few other items included in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale ad you might want to check out.
- KidKraft Forestview II Wooden Outdoor Playhouse with Ringing Doorbell, Bench, and Kitchen — $224 (original price $449)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook — $98 (original price $225)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14" FHD Laptop — $189 (original price $319.99)
- Blackstone Adventure-Ready 22" Griddle with Stand and Adapter Hose — $187 (original price $217)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum — $144 (original price $249.99)
- Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Dining Set — $897 (original price $997)
- Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline Hexagon (For ages 3–10) — $109 (original price $175)
You can now shop Lowe's Memorial Day deals online.
If you’re looking to purchase a new appliance (and want to beat the Memorial Day crowd), Lowe's is another retailer that has already launched its Memorial Day sale. While some items might stay at a discounted price through the holiday weekend, some of the more in-demand items won’t be on sale after May 25.
- Samsung 30-inch Smooth Surface Self-Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Electric Range — $849 (down from $1,049)
- Samsung 51-Decibel Front Control 24-inch Built-In Dishwasher in stainless steel — $649 (down from $799)
- Whirlpool Top-Load Washer with Deep Water Wash — $548 (down from $699)
- Dolton 24-in Natural Oak Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity (with mirror) — $279 (down from $499)
- Ego Power+ 56-volt 21-in Cordless Electric Lawn Mower — $499 (down from $599)
If there’s one thing that's sure to go on sale during Memorial Day, it’s mattresses.
Mattress Firm, like Lowe's and Walmart, is now offering low pricing on certain products. The retailer is currently advertising up to $500 off king-size mattresses and a free adjustable base with a qualifying purchase of $1,299 or higher.
Also, you might be able to snag yourself a new queen bed for $300 less if you shop Mattress Firm’s pre-Memorial Day sale. If you shop early enough, you might also be able to purchase a mattress up to 50 percent off its retail price.