Logo
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer
Walmart TVs on sale
Source: Getty Images

These 2022 Memorial Day Sales May Just Be Too Good to Pass Up

By

May. 19 2022, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

The Memorial Day holiday is observed on the last Monday in May and honors the men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. The holiday, which carries great meaning for many, has also become a time for retailers to launch their most competitive sales. From Walmart to Lowe's, here’s a look at some of the best 2022 Memorial Day sales that warrant a second look.

Article continues below advertisement

Walmart launched its Memorial Day sale campaign already and the retailer is practically giving away 50’’ TVs.

Walmart store
Source: Getty Images

Although Memorial Day isn’t until May 30, Walmart has already launched its “rollback” Memorial Day campaign, which features some of the most sought out items at a reduced price. The first deal that may be worth taking a second look at is the VIZIO 50’’ Class-V Series 4K LED Smart TV. The TV, which generally retails for $358, is now on sale for $298.

Here are a few other items included in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale ad you might want to check out.

  • KidKraft Forestview II Wooden Outdoor Playhouse with Ringing Doorbell, Bench, and Kitchen — $224 (original price $449)
  • HP 11.6" Chromebook — $98 (original price $225)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14" FHD Laptop — $189 (original price $319.99)
Article continues below advertisement
Lowes storefront
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

You can now shop Lowe's Memorial Day deals online.

If you’re looking to purchase a new appliance (and want to beat the Memorial Day crowd), Lowe's is another retailer that has already launched its Memorial Day sale. While some items might stay at a discounted price through the holiday weekend, some of the more in-demand items won’t be on sale after May 25.

Article continues below advertisement
  • Dolton 24-in Natural Oak Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity (with mirror) — $279 (down from $499)
  • Ego Power+ 56-volt 21-in Cordless Electric Lawn Mower — $499 (down from $599)

If there’s one thing that's sure to go on sale during Memorial Day, it’s mattresses.

Mattress Firm, like Lowe's and Walmart, is now offering low pricing on certain products. The retailer is currently advertising up to $500 off king-size mattresses and a free adjustable base with a qualifying purchase of $1,299 or higher.

Also, you might be able to snag yourself a new queen bed for $300 less if you shop Mattress Firm’s pre-Memorial Day sale. If you shop early enough, you might also be able to purchase a mattress up to 50 percent off its retail price.

Advertisement

Latest Consumer News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.