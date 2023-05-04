Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Unsplash/Spencer Davis Retailers Offer Great Discounts for Firefighters and First Responders — Top Deals Dozens of retailers offer firefighter discounts. The discounts may apply to all first responders. Most of the deals require verification. By Kathryn Underwood May 4 2023, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Being a firefighter is one of the toughest jobs, and recognition for these public servants is often less than it should be. People who literally walk through fire to save other people deserve plenty of accolades, and a little savings on products can't hurt. If you're a firefighter or first responder, check out these great firefighter discounts and deals.

A wide variety of companies have special discounts for firefighters. You can score savings on clothing, medical supplies, footwear, coolers, and more using your ID.me as verification. A number of these discounts apply to police officers and EMTs as well. Companies including Nike, Columbia, Adidas, and more, give these deals.

1. Adidas gives discounts to first responders like firefighters.

Source: Getty Images

At Adidas, first responders get 30 percent off their online purchases and 20 percent off at factory outlets. Use ID.me to verify your status as a firefighter in order to take advantage of this Adidas discount. This applies to all active or retired first responders, including police, firefighters, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, and others.

2. Columbia gives firefighters discounts if you join their program.

Source: Columbia FB

The Columbia Sportwear Professional Purchase program offers savings to "outdoor professionals" which includes government workers like firefighters, law enforcement officers, and military members.

3. Costco gives a $20 gift card to first responders upon signup.

Although Costco doesn't have an official discount on shopping for firefighters, they do provide a $20 gift card to all first responders after you sign up for a monthly membership. Verification through ID.me is required. (They do the same for teachers, military members, nurses, medical providers, and government employees.)

4. Eight Sleep provides discounts to firefighters, students, and others.

At Eight Sleep, customers can unlock discounts if they are members of the military, first responders, students, or in the medical community. Be sure to take advantage of the offers.

5. Leatherman has a special discount for first responders.

Source: Leatherman Facebook

First responders, including fire personnel, EMTs, and police officers, can get 30 percent off multi-tools currently. You must verify your status as a first responder, and you're limited to three discounted items per order.

6. ExpertVoice gives big firefighter discounts too.

All first responders including EMTs and firefighters can save up to 60 percent off tactical, hunting, and outdoor brands at ExpertVoice. Don't miss all of the great offers.

7. Layla Sleep gives firefighters 20 percent off.

Layla Sleep offers mattresses and other sleep products at 20 percent off for firefighters. This also applies to all first responders, teachers, medical professionals, and military personnel. ID.me verification is required.

8. Nike purchases are 10 percent off for firefighters.

Source: Aidan Bartos Unsplash

First responders and medical professionals can save 10 percent off their order at Nike.com or through the Nike app (not in stores). Offer is valid once every seven days.

9. ROAD iD discounts certain accessories for firefighters.

First responders and members of the military can unlock discounts at ROAD iD on specific accessories. Check out all of the company's amazing products and discounts.

10. Under Armour gives 20 percent off to first responders and EMTs.

After verification with ID.me, firefighters and other eligible first responders can get 20 percent off at Under Armour. The company is proud to recognize and reward first responders for their services.

11. Oakley Standard Issue gives discounts on sunglasses to first responders.

Source: Oakley Standard Issue Facebook

First responders can get up to 60 percent off sunglasses at Oakley Standard Issue. Free shipping is included with the offer. Oakley offers quality sunglasses whether you're on the job or relaxing on a day off.

12. Vera Bradley gives 15 percent off to first responders.

VeraBradley.com offers a 15 percent discount to firefighters, teachers, students, medical professionals, members of the military, and more. You'll need to verify your eligibility with ID.me.

13. Hello Fresh has discounts for people like first responders and military personnel.

If you want to try out a meal-kit service, HelloFresh is giving 55 percent off your first box, and an ongoing 15 percent off to nurses, military members, firefighters, teachers, and medical professionals.

Source: Saucony FB

14. ID.me lists a number of first responder discounts.

A great resource for locating firefighter deals is the ID.me website. Search for first responder discounts and you'll see dozens of offers that you may be eligible for. Some listed currently include Saucony, 5.11 Tactical, TaxAct, Merrell, TireBuyer, and YETI.

15. Some restaurants have first-responder discounts, too.