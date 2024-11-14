ECONOMY & WORK
DMCA
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market

Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
Representational mobile home holiday in a French campsite in the Department of Gard (Cover image source: Getty Images | Gilles_Paire)
The demand for tiny home kits on online platforms has surged since people have found an affordable alternative in ready-to-assemble homes, at a time when rent and mortgage rates don't seem to be cooling down anytime soon. Among retail giants, Amazon sells a customizable, two-bedroom tiny home for $12,999, which is among the cheapest in the market. According to The Sun, the 20 by 40-foot home, comes fully furnished with a kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms, without any delivery cost.

Morning view from a travel trailer camping at Falls Lake North Carolina | (Image Source: Getty Images | @gsagi)
Morning view from a compact home at Falls Lake North Carolina | (Image Source: Getty Images | gsagi)

In addition to that, this product is also covered by the Voluntary 30-Day Return Guarantee, which means customers may return anything purchased within 30 days of the delivery. The kit offered by Amazon, features a steel frame that ensures better durability and weather resistance than wood. This American steel frame is designed to withstand termites, rot, mold, rodents, and fire. The home also comes in customizable options and is available in various colors and sizes. The home's aesthetics are also sleek owing to its compact build and wooden elements, making it "perfect for villas, hotels, or personal use."

Tiny home sold by Amazon | (Image Source: Amazon)
A tiny home put up for sale by Amazon | (Image Source: Amazon)

The design is built to last, with a lifespan of 30 to 40 years and a lifetime warranty. According to the product listing, the home is fully equipped, with a prefabricated container which is perfect for adult living. “Built with durability in mind, this foldable home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a functional kitchen, making it perfect for those looking to downsize without compromising on comfort. Made from high-quality wooden materials with a steel frame, this portable tiny home is ideal for use as a villa or hotel. Customizable in size, design, and color, it offers a long-lasting solution for those seeking a stylish, sustainable living space," the listing said. 

 

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering a pre-assembled tiny home for $20,000 which can be assembled in just seven hours. The home measures 20 feet, is fully insulated, and comes with pre-assembled plumbing with both hot and cold water available. Following Amazon's lead, Walmart and Home Depot too have joined the tiny home market looking at the demand in the U.S. amongst homeowners hoping to reduce their living expenses. These pre-fabricated home options are easy to put together and don't even need building permits. In the US, housing affordability rates are at their lowest in 40 years, according to the Intercontinental Exchange data. Along with this, the credit card debt per household across America is also at an all-time high, according to Forbes. This acts as one more hurdle when someone is trying to buy a home. These factors are collectively responsible for people gravitating towards smaller homes which are ideal for minimalist living. 

A man stands at the door of his tiny home sipping coffee | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Halfpoint images)
A man stands at the door of his tiny home sipping coffee | (Image source: Getty Images | Halfpoint images)

Other reasons why people are choosing compact houses include easier maintenance, lower bills, and fewer chances of falling into a debt trap. In addition to that, people are also starting to think about the planet and are opting for more sustainable ways of living such as tiny homes, which require fewer resources.

