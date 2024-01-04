Name Patrick Whitesell Net Worth $450 Million Salary $10 Million Sources of Income Business, Investments Date of Birth February 21, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Talent Agent, Businessman

The well-known American businessman and executive chairman of Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell, has amassed a net worth of $450 million. Endeavor is an entertainment and media agency founded in 2009 after the merger of the William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, and specializes in event management, talent representation, brand marketing, and creating media presence.

Whitesell started his career with InterTalent agency in 1990 and then moved to United Talent Agency in 1992. He then spent five years at Creative Artists Agency before getting promoted from agent to talent head. In 2001, he began working at Endeavor Talent Agency alongside Ari Emanuel, the CEO. The acquisition of IMG (International Management Group) by William Morris Endeavor in 2013 was worth $2.4 billion.

Celebrities represented via the agency include Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, Ellen Page, Kate Hudson, Matt Damon, Denzel Washington, and Jessica Alba. After Endeavor went public with its IPO in 2012, it was revealed that Whitesell owned shares worth $480 million. Additionally, he serves as a member of the California Film Commission and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

In 2006, Whitesell and his ex-wife Lauren Sanchez purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills for $11 million. In 2017, they acquired the space next to the property for $2.85 million. Later, in 2021, Whitesell listed both properties for sale. The same year, he purchased a $42.85 million 20,000-square-foot mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Spanning 1.3 acres, the Holmby Hills home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four powder rooms, a motor court leading to a guesthouse, a gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble counters, and a library with coffered ceilings. The mansion includes a theater, a game room, and a wine cellar.

In 2005, Whitsell married Lauren Sanchez, the former American news anchor. They had a lavish wedding in Santa Barbara, which cost them $2 million. The couple welcomed two children before they parted ways in 2019. A year later, Whitesell became engaged to the Australian actress Pia Miller and married her in an all-white-themed ceremony in 2021.

