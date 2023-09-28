Name Kate Hudson Net Worth $80 Million Salary $80,000 per episode Annual Income $10-15 Million + Sources of Income Acting, production, entrepreneurship, and endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 19, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality American Profession Actor, film producer

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur known for romcoms and critically acclaimed dramas such as "Bride Wars" and "Almost Famous," Kate Hudson, has earned an estimated $80 million net worth. Daughter of popular actress Goldie Hawn, Hudson started her career with "Desert Blue" and within two years, she bagged her big break with "Almost Famous." She went on to star in memorable films in the years to follow, and also emerged as an entrepreneur in the fitness wear space.

What are Kate Hudson’s sources of income?

Kate Hudson at the U.S. premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, in Los Angeles | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Hudson's career in films has contributed the most to her fortune, with films including "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "The Skeleton Key," "You, Me, and Dupree," and "Fool's Gold," among others. In 2013, Kate Hudson co-founded Fabletics, a subscription athleisure company, which has expanded over the years and has both e-commerce and retail operations. In 2020, Fabletics surpassed $500 million in revenue, demonstrating growth and profitability.

Kate Hudson attends 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America | Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kate Hudson's salary

One of Hudson's career-defining moments was her role in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," which grossed over $100 million at the box office. Hudson's filmography also includes "Bride Wars," which grossed a substantial $114 million globally. She lent her voice to the animated film "Kung Fu Panda 3," which collected $521 million. On the small screen, she portrayed the character Cassandra July in five episodes of the hit series "Glee" during its peak years from 2012 to 2013.

Brand endorsement deals

In 2018, Hudson struck a multi-year partnership deal with New York & Company to become the ambassador for its $200 million Soho Jeans collection. During the same year, Kate also signed up as a global ambassador for the wellness company WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. Beyond that, she has delved into the world of high fashion, with her campaign for luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman.

Kate Hudson attends the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Real estate and other assets

In 2003, Hudson purchased a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $5.4 million. Later, in June 2011, Hudson acquired the adjacent property for $5.3 million.

Kate Hudson’s social media following

Instagram 17.6 Million Followers Facebook 1.8 Million Followers

Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Personal life

Kate Hudson was born Kate Garry Hudson on April 19, 1979, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised by her mother Goldie Hawn and her boyfriend Kurt Russell, who she considers a father figure.

She was previously married to Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, from December 2000 to October 2007. During their marriage, they welcomed their son, Ryder Russell Robinson, in January 2004. Following her divorce from Robinson, Kate began a relationship with Matt Bellamy, the frontman of Muse, in 2010. They got engaged in April 2011 and had a son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, in July 2011. Despite their engagement ending in 2014, they remained committed to co-parenting their son harmoniously. In 2016, Kate started dating Danny Fujikawa, with whom she had a previous connection and they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, on October 2, 2018.

Awards and recognition

The awards received by Hudson so far include the Award Circuit Community Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Apple Award for Female Discovery of the Year. She has also been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, the American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and the British Academy Film Award for Best Actress.

FAQs

Is Kate Hudson part of a showbiz family?

Yes, Kate Hudson's mother is Goldie Hawn stepfather is actor Kurt Russell.

Does Kate Hudson have a passion for writing?

Yes, Kate Hudson has contributed articles to publications such as Cosmopolitan and Huffington Post.

Is Kate Hudson involved in environmental advocacy?

Yes, Kate Hudson actively supports environmental causes and has collaborated with WildAid.

