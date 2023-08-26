Name Jennifer Garner Net Worth $80 Million Salary $10 million + Gender Female DOB April 17, 1972 Age 51 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, director, producer, businesswoman, voice actor

What is Jennifer Garner's net worth?

Jennifer Garner, an American actress and film producer with a net worth of $80 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, gained recognition through the 2001 TV series "Alias," and established herself with films like "13 Going on 30," "Juno," and "Dallas Buyers Club."

Image Source: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Sources of income

For the initial season of Alias, Garner received $45,000 per episode, totaling approximately $1 million for a complete 22-episode season, and it went up to $150,000 per episode at the show's peak.

After foraying into movies, she earned $3 million for "13 Going on 30" in 2004 and reached $7 million for "The Kingdom" by 2007. Garner lowered her salary for "Juno" as she negotiated a deal for a percentage of the film's backend earnings.

Apart from her primary income as a movie star, Garner has a long-term contract for endorsing Capital One instead of a per-commercial payment structure. As an A-list star, she has a 5-year contract worth $15-20 million with Mercedes.

Image Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Business venture

As an entrepreneur, Garner is a co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of an organic baby food company, called Once Upon A Farm. With a presence in 11,000 stores across the United States, its business surged by $100 million in 2022. Considering her role, it's conceivable that her compensation surpasses even the upper salary range of the highest-paid position, which is over $450,000.

Real estate and other assets

In 2009, Garner and Ben Affleck purchased a Pacific Palisades home, previously owned by actor Gregory Peck, for $17.55 million, which was significantly lower than the original $27.5 million price. They lived there until 2018, before selling it to Adam Levine for $32 million, and Garner bought a new house in Los Angeles for $8 million in 2019.

Social media reach

Image Source: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Personal life

Garner was married to Ben Affleck for 10 years before the couple decided to call it quits in 2019. Their divorce settlement was carried out in the absence of a prenup, and their earnings during the 12-year marriage were merged, as per the 50-50 asset split principle that is applied in California.

Awards and recognition

In 2002, Garner bagged a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama category, for "Alias." In 2005 she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same role. Garner has earned more than 50 nominations during her career, including three at the Golden Globes, and four Primetime Emmy Award nods.

FAQ'S

How much does Jennifer Garner make annually?

Jennifer Garner earns an estimated salary of $7.5 million + per year.

How tall is Jennifer Garner?

Jennifer Garner is around 1.73 Metre tall.

What is the name of Jennifer Garner’s husband?

Jennifer Garner is currently divorced and not married to anyone.

