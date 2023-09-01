Name Jessica Marie Alba Net worth $100 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures, acting DOB 28 April 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur/Actor

From starting as a teenage star on television and films to becoming a successful businesswoman, Jessica Alba has become a role model for women across the world. Alba is best known for her roles in films like "Fantastic Four" and "Good Luck Chuck" as well as the co-founder of of household and baby products company The Honest Company. As of June, Jessica Alba has an estimated net worth of $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jessica Alba at "L.A.'S Finest" photocall at Villa Magna hotel | Getty Images | Pablo Cuadra

Alba started her entertainment career at the age of 13. She bagged her breakout role at age 19 that saw her play the lead in the television series “Dark Angel (2000-2002)”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Over the years, Alba starred in hit films like the "Fantastic Four" (2005), "Good Luck Chuck" (2007), "Valentine's Day" (2010), and "Little Fockers" (2010). As per Marca, Alba is estimated to have earned about $20 million earned from her movies in recent years.

Outside of acting, Alba is the co-founder of The Honest Company with her partner Christopher Gavigan. Her company makes eco-friendly baby products, cleaning products, body care products, and other household goods. As per Celebrity Net Worth, The Honest Company has an annual revenue of over $150 million.

"I have three kids, but this really feels like my fourth child," Honest Company founder @jessicaalba says. The company is set to go public on the Nasdaq Wednesday. "Every stage and every milestone feels a lot like raising a kid." https://t.co/Y2zbLvNYSx pic.twitter.com/USqGJyq9Sl — CNBC (@CNBC) May 5, 2021

The Honest Company went public in 2021 and Alba owned about 5.56 million shares of it. With a debut price of $23 per share, her stake was worth $130 million before taxes. However, when the stock dipped to around $5 per share in 2022, Alba’s stake was reduced to $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Alba bought a $9.9 million Beverly Hills home in 2017 from film producer and Hollywood executive Mike Medavoy. She undertook extensive renovations along with her husband Cash Warren, while working with interior designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 1.85-acre estate boasts a traditional-style home. The two-storey house is paired with a three-stall garage, and beyond that is the estate's sprawling lawn and swimming pool. The backyard is notably paparazzi-proof, nearly a requirement for the celebrity-packed Oak Pass Road community. Alba owned another home in Beverly Hills which she sold in 2019 for $6.195 million.

Alba met her first partner Michael Weatherly, her co-star, on the sets "Dark Angel.” The two were together for a couple of years before announcing their split in 2003. Alba then met film producer Cash Warren on the sets of "Fantastic Four". The two started dating and got married in 2008. They welcomed their first daughter the same year. At the time, Alba was at the peak of her career and everyone wanted a snap of her baby. Reportedly, OK! Magazine purchased the baby's first pictures for $1.5 million. Alba and Warren had their second daughter Haven Warren in 2011, and a son in December 2017.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren at the 24th Annual Producers Guild Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

2016 Webby Award: Entrepreneur of the Year

2011 ALMA Award: Favorite Movie Actress - Drama/Adventure for “Machete”

2008 Teen Choice Award: Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller for “The Eye”

2005 Young Hollywood Award: Superstar of Tomorrow

2001 Saturn Award Best Actress on Television for “Dark Angel”

How old is Jessica Alba?

Jessica Alba is 42 years old.

How many kids does Jessica Alba have?

Alba has three children with her husband and film producer Cash Warren.

What made Jessica Alba famous?

Jessica Alba shot to stardom with her role in “Dark Angel” and is best known for playing the character of Sue Storm ' in the “Fantastic Four” movies.

What is the net worth of Jessica Alba?

Jessica Alba’s estimated net worth is $100 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Jessica Alba quit acting?

Jessica Alba retired from acting in 2008, due to health concerns that she faced after becoming a mother.

