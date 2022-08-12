Google Puts Out Ad to Persuade Apple to Support RCS Messaging

For years, one of the biggest jokes Android users faced from Apple users is that they have a green message bubble. As many of us know, that typically means that the person has an Android and becomes part of the joke. While it may be funny to some people, Google has seemed to take the matter very seriously as it continues to grow its RCS messaging feature. RCS messaging will be the new wave of messaging, except Apple may not be part of it anytime soon. Why doesn't Apple support RCS?