Google Shut Down Data Centers Amid Explosion, Millions Impacted

The electricians were working on a substation that was near the facility's main building. An arc flash occurred, which is a type of explosion that occurs from a discharge in an electrical system. The explosion happened around 12:59 p.m. EST, which was around the time when there was an uptick in reports of outages for Google-related services across the U.S. and the U.K. However, it isn’t possible to tell if the explosion and outages were directly linked to each other.