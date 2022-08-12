How Stipends Work: Employers Don't Withhold Taxes, Still Taxable Income

Academic research: Stipends may be offered by organizations or third parties to individuals conducting research in specific areas.

Wellness: Wellness is another area in which some companies offer a stipend to employees. This may consist of payment or reimbursement for expenses related to gym memberships, personal trainers, or health coaches.

Job training: It isn't uncommon for employers to offer stipends to offset the cost of additional job training. This might cover the expenses of attending conferences, taking professional development classes, or earning certifications.