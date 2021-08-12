WISH Stock Forecast: Short Squeeze Might Follow Its Earnings Release

ContextLogic (WISH) stock has had a turbulent ride since its listing. The stock closed down 4.5 percent on Aug. 11 but was higher in the premarket on Aug. 12. The stock surged amid the pumping from Reddit traders but has since pared its gains. What’s the forecast for WISH stock and is it a good buy after the crash? Also, is another short squeeze coming after the earnings?

WISH priced the IPO at $24 in December 2020. The stock closed down on the very first day, which was in stark contrast to what we saw from other listings like DoorDash and Airbnb that month. ContextLogic is now down almost 60 percent from the IPO price and is among the worst listings over the last year.