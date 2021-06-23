Why Is TRCH Stock Falling and Will It Go Back Up?

TRCH stock has risen by more than 1,800 percent over the last year and is outperforming the S&P 500. While TRCH stock is down over 36 percent from its 52-week high, it's still up 900 percent YTD.

TRCH stock is very popular on Reddit and there's a subreddit with around 8,500 members to discuss the stock. A post on Reddit, which was upvoted over 103 times, talked about a short squeeze in TRCH stock and set a target price of $20 for June 21 and $100 for June 22. Another post, which was upvoted more than 350 times, mentioned that Metamaterial stock would be worth $300–$500 in the next few years.