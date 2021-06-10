Expect Volatility in Torchlight (TRCH) Stock as Merger Vote Nears

As part of the deal, Torchlight’s oil and gas assets will be sold off and the proceeds will be used to pay a special dividend to its existing shareholders. However, if the sale can't be completed within the stipulated time, Torchlight shareholders will be entitled to receive pro-rata equity interest in the spin-off entity that holds Torchlight’s remaining oil and gas assets.

The merger didn't turn out to be as simple as the companies might have envisioned. The initial shareholder vote for the proposed business combination was scheduled to happen on March 12. However, in view of the regulatory hurdles, the vote got delayed several times. The hurdles in the merger are understandable since it isn't a typical merger. First, neither of the companies have anything in common. Through this merger, Metamaterial will get a U.S. listing without having to go through an IPO.