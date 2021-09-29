Hyzon Stock Should Recover and Go Back Up After Short-Sell Report

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) stock fell 28 percent on Sept. 28 after a short-sell report accused the company of fraud. Now, the stock trades at a significant discount to the SPAC IPO price of $10 and almost a third of its 52-week highs. What’s the forecast for HYZN stock and will it recover and go back up?

Short sellers seem to have a flair for green energy companies that went public through SPAC mergers. Hindenburg Research accused Nikola and Lordstown Motors of fraud, which led to the exit of the top management at these companies.

Blue Orca Capital's short-sell report on HYZN

Lordstown claimed that the CEO’s exit isn't linked to the short-sell report even though it admitted to some of the findings. Nikola’s founder, Trevor Milton, has been indicted by a federal jury on three counts of criminal fraud.

For a change, it isn't Hindenburg Research but Blue Orca Capital that has accused HYZN of fraud. Meanwhile, the core theme is more or less the same. Blue Orca has accused Hyzon Motors of fabricating its order book. It said that HYZN's largest customer seems like a shell company and was formed days before placing an order for 500 trucks.

The report also said that Hiringa, a New Zealand infrastructure startup that's the second-biggest customer for the company, is actually a channel partner and has no intention of taking the deliveries. It also accused the company of hyping relationships with big brands like Coca-Cola and Ikea in the initial days but then subsequently dropping them in future communications.

1/ We think Hyzon’s largest customer looks fake. Hyzon’s stock recently shot up 29% on the back of a 500-truck deal with a new Chinese customer. Yet Chinese records show that the entity was formed just 3 days prior, has no paid in capital, no website, and no WeChat account. pic.twitter.com/XBysS23SnM — Blue Orca Capital (@blueorcainvest) September 28, 2021