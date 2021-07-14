What to Expect From Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock After the DCRB Merger

Hyzon expects good things to happen in the rest of 2021 and into 2022. On July 13, the company said that it anticipates achieving its 2021 revenue outlook of $37 million. Also, Hyzon expects to meet its 2022 targets as well, including revenue of $198 million and deliveries of 658 vehicles. This optimism is mainly because the company’s orders and non-binding MoUs have increased to $83 million, representing a growth of more than 100 percent from Feb. 12.