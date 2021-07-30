Elon Musk's Feud With Trevor Milton—Is It Personal?

Multiple sources have referred to Milton as a "wannabe" when it comes to Tesla and Musk. Milton likely takes offense to this since it refers to his unsuccessful attempts to achieve success. Now that Milton has been indicted on multiple counts of fraud for lying to the world about Nikola, it's pretty obvious that he won't achieve Musk's status. Whether you love Musk or hate him, this is a fact you just can't deny. After all, Milton's dramatic loss of billionaire status as Nikola shares tanked pretty much puts him out of the running.