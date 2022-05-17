Golub Capital Stock Is Dropping, Investors Take Notice Amid the Dip

Warren Buffett has simple advice for investors. He said that investors should be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. You should be buying stocks when others are selling, and selling when others are buying. Buffett has been doing exactly that in the current down market. He has bought several energy stocks and is making a merger arbitrage bet on Activision Blizzard stock. Activision shares have been trading below Microsoft’s buyout offer price.