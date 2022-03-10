Was There Insider Trading Before the Activision Blizzard-Microsoft Deal?

The investigation will dive into what information Diller and Geffen used when deciding to place call options — or options that bet on the value of a stock rising to a particular strike price — on ATVI. Through JPMorgan transactions, the accused individuals bought Activision options at $40 per share on Jan. 14. By the end of the day, shares rose to $65. On Jan. 18, Microsoft announced the acquisition, valuing ATVI stock at $95 per share.