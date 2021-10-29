Richard Burr Accused of Insider Trading—How Much Money Did He Dump?

New details are emerging about Senator and Intelligence Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who dumped a large portion of his stock portfolio ahead of the February 2020 market crash.

Given the timeline of events, experts are investigating Burr for insider trading in partnership with his brother-in-law and fellow governmental insider Gerald Fauth.

Shortly after Burr sold a large portion of his portfolio, the stock market tanked by nearly a third. Now, new information highlights just how calculated Burr's move might have been.

In March 2020, reports surfaced of Burr selling millions in stocks the month prior. Burr's massive sell-off came just days after he reassured the public in an op-ed on the Fox News website. Burr wrote, "The United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus."

Richard Burr's brother-in-law comes into the picture

New reports tell us that Burr dumped his stocks and immediately called Fauth.

Fauth is the chairperson of the National Mediation Board. Former President Donald Trump appointed Fauth to the role in 2017. In the past, he was president of transportation economic consulting firm G.W. Fauth & Associates Inc.

Burr spoke with Fauth on the phone for 50 seconds. At the time, the SEC reports that Burr has non-public information. The STOCK Act of 2012 directly prohibits congressional stock trading based on material, non-public information.

One minute after Fauth and Burr got off the call, Fauth called his broker.

This phone call evidence is huge for the insider trading case against Burr. It's notoriously difficult to prove a congressperson enacted trades based on insider knowledge.

