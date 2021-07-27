Following Lawsuit, Fractures Appear in Activision Blizzard Foundation

Large companies get sued all the time—but every now and then, one of the lawsuits sticks. This is the case with Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)—a video game holding company that has been on the public market for nearly three decades.

The Activision lawsuit is shocking shareholders of ATVI stock and fans of games like World of Warcraft and Crash Bandicoot alike. Why is this $70-million-market-cap company getting sued, and who's doing the suing?

What happened to Activision Blizzard?

The lawsuit comes from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. In it, the Department accuses Activision Blizzard of discrimination against gender as well as harassment and retaliation.

Some of the details of the lawsuit are stomach churning for sensitive readers. It reads, "Unlike its customer-base of increasingly diverse players, Defendants' workforce is only about 20 percent women. Its top leadership is also exclusively male and white."

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The lawsuit states that "women are subjected to 'cube crawls' in which male employees drink copious amounts of alcohol as they 'crawl' their way through various cubicles in the office and often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees."

Following complaints about harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, female workers were "deprived of work on projects, unwillingly transferred to different units, and selected for layoffs," among other punishments.

The Department's investigation started two years before deploying the lawsuit.