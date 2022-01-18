What Will Happen to Activision Shares After the MSFT Acquisition?

Microsoft hopes to compete with Meta (NASDAQ:FB) in the gaming space as the evolution of Web 3.0 and the metaverse rolls on. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said about the metaverse, “When we think about our vision for what a metaverse can be, we believe there won’t be a single, centralized metaverse.” If this is true, Microsoft could be solidifying its place in the metaverse as we speak.