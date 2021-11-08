Microsoft CFO Amy Hood Has a Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Microsoft Corporation has held its title as a leading multinational technology software corporation for years, even with its rival Apple constantly advancing business and consumer technology. Although Microsoft can attribute its growth to its supportive team members, CFO and Executive Vice President Amy Hood is one of a select few people who have helped the company evolve and expand.

Hood joined the Microsoft team in 2002 and later became the company’s first female CFO . In addition to serving this role, Hood also earned the title of Microsoft’s Executive Vice President. Through her prior experience and tenure, Hood has grown her net worth to an estimated $251 million, according to Wallmine.

Amy Hood is an American businesswoman who currently serves as the Executive VP and CFO at Microsoft. She heads the company’s worldwide finance organization, including business operations, acquisitions, and accounting.

If Microsoft isn’t adapting itself to meet business and consumer needs, it's acquiring businesses that are already meeting them. The LinkedIn acquisition is an example of one. During Microsoft’s fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings conference call held on Oct. 26, Hood explained that the company’s first-quarter revenue alone was “$45.3 billion, up 22 percent and 20 percent in constant currency.”

Hood provided a breakdown of the growth each of the company’s segments had made in comparison to last year. The CFO stated that Microsoft’s revenue from Productivity and Business Processes was $15 billion, which reflected a “22 percent and 20 percent increase in constant currency.”

The revenue from LinkedIn also showed promise as it too increased by “42 percent and 29 percent in constant currency.”

On Nov. 8, Microsoft (MSFT) is trading at around $335.58, which is nearly double the price of Apple’s price per share. Over the last five years, the company has steadily watched its stock value climb, although it has hit a few bumps in the road.

Microsoft will no longer allow OneDrive users to receive updates when using a system that isn’t running on Windows 10 or 11. OneDrivers also won't have the luxury of syncing their content to the cloud beginning March 1, 2022, reports The Verge.

