Microsoft CFO Amy Hood Has a Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood Has a Jaw-Dropping Net WorthBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 8 2021, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Microsoft Corporation has held its title as a leading multinational technology software corporation for years, even with its rival Apple constantly advancing business and consumer technology. Although Microsoft can attribute its growth to its supportive team members, CFO and Executive Vice President Amy Hood is one of a select few people who have helped the company evolve and expand.
Hood joined the Microsoft team in 2002 and later became the company’s first female CFO. In addition to serving this role, Hood also earned the title of Microsoft’s Executive Vice President. Through her prior experience and tenure, Hood has grown her net worth to an estimated $251 million, according to Wallmine.
Amy E. Hood
CFO and Executive Vice President at Microsoft
Net worth: $251 million
Amy Hood is an American businesswoman who currently serves as the Executive VP and CFO at Microsoft. She heads the company’s worldwide finance organization, including business operations, acquisitions, and accounting.
Place of Birth: Nashville, Tenn.
Education:
Duke University - BA in economics
Harvard University - MBA
Spouse: Max Kleinman
Microsoft’s growth has helped Amy Hood secure her estimated $251 million net worth.
If Microsoft isn’t adapting itself to meet business and consumer needs, it's acquiring businesses that are already meeting them. The LinkedIn acquisition is an example of one. During Microsoft’s fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings conference call held on Oct. 26, Hood explained that the company’s first-quarter revenue alone was “$45.3 billion, up 22 percent and 20 percent in constant currency.”
Hood provided a breakdown of the growth each of the company’s segments had made in comparison to last year. The CFO stated that Microsoft’s revenue from Productivity and Business Processes was $15 billion, which reflected a “22 percent and 20 percent increase in constant currency.”
The revenue from LinkedIn also showed promise as it too increased by “42 percent and 29 percent in constant currency.”
On Nov. 8, Microsoft (MSFT) is trading at around $335.58, which is nearly double the price of Apple’s price per share. Over the last five years, the company has steadily watched its stock value climb, although it has hit a few bumps in the road.
Microsoft will no longer allow OneDrive users to receive updates when using a system that isn’t running on Windows 10 or 11. OneDrivers also won't have the luxury of syncing their content to the cloud beginning March 1, 2022, reports The Verge.
How many shares of Microsoft does Amy Hood own?
When a company performs well, it's likely that the employees also benefit from the gains. In addition to her reported $20,227,600 salary working as CFO and Executive VP, Wallmine reported that Hood owns more than 60,000 units of Microsoft stock. Her shares are estimated to be worth $154,325,471.
Over the course of the last eight years, Hood reportedly sold some of her shares, which earned her another $76,652,983.
What positions did Amy Hood hold prior to working at Microsoft?
Hood has quite an impressive profile. Aside from being heavily involved in Microsoft’s operations and helping the company acquire LinkedIn and GitHub, Hood served other roles before landing the CFO and Executive VP positions. Hood started her career at Microsoft working as the Director of Investor Relations.
Hood worked her way up to general manager of Strategy and Business Development. Between 2009 and 2013, Hood worked as the CFO for Microsoft’s Office and Dynamics business unit. If that isn’t notable, perhaps her career at Goldman Sachs is.
Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking and management firm, welcomed Hood as their Associate of Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets between August 1994 and November 2002.
With a net worth of $251 million, does Amy Hood have time for a family?
Serving as CFO and Executive VP at Microsoft, both of which are time-consuming roles, does Hood have time for personal matters? The answer is—yes. Hood is currently married to Max Kleinman, a former Microsoft employee. In 2019, the couple joined several other well-known investors by becoming a minority stakeholder in Seattle Sounders FC, an American professional soccer club.
No information suggests the couple has any children together.